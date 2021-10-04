PTI govt engaged in human development programs: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is engaged in human development programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is engaged in human development programs.

The incumbent government had already started different human development programs including Ahsaas, Kifalat, and Kamyan Jawan programs to help improve the living standards of the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the ministers representing PTI government had declared assets before the election commission.

He said if anyone found involved in money laundering, investigation agencies of the country would take action. He categorically stated that no one is above the law in the country.