UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Engages In Reforming Institutions For Better Performance: Arbab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:11 AM

PTI govt engages in reforming institutions for better performance: Arbab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was engaged in reforming the national institutions for better performance.

Reforms agenda initiated by the ruling party would produce results in near future, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Appreciating the government for carrying out reform process in the country's institutions, he said it will take time to achieve progress.

He said if people will not perform in their respective institutions then it would be mentioned in their ACRs. In reply to a question about delay in resolving the public matters pending in different organizations, he said the incumbent government has initiated the restructuring process so that the issues could be addressed in a proper manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress TV Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

10 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

9 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.