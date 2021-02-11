PTI govt engages in reforming institutions for better performance: Arbab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was engaged in reforming the national institutions for better performance.

Reforms agenda initiated by the ruling party would produce results in near future, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Appreciating the government for carrying out reform process in the country's institutions, he said it will take time to achieve progress.

He said if people will not perform in their respective institutions then it would be mentioned in their ACRs. In reply to a question about delay in resolving the public matters pending in different organizations, he said the incumbent government has initiated the restructuring process so that the issues could be addressed in a proper manner.