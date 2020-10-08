UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Ensures Minorities's Rights: Augustine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:35 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the rights of minorities are being ensured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime and the European Union is also praising the measures taken in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the rights of minorities are being ensured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime and the European Union is also praising the measures taken in Punjab.� He expressed these views during a meeting with representatives of newly-elected Insaaf Minority Wing, Central Punjab Committee, here on Thursday.

He said that the PTI government was taking practical steps to improve living standards of the common man while the Punjab government was moving forward with a spirit to ensure the provision of resources at doorstep of the common man.

He said: "We all have to work together for prosperity of the country".

The minister congratulated the newly-elected president and entire team and wished them all the best for future.

MPA Imran Gill, President of Insaf Minority Wing Central Punjab Committee Jan Mehboob,Vice President Asif Khokhar, General Secretary Izhar Dil and others were also present.

