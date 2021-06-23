PTI govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to minorities

President Women Wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Attock chapter, Sadaf Zahra jas Wednesday said that the government was ensuring provision of basic facilities to the minorities and also giving them religious freedom

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :President Women Wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Attock chapter, Sadaf Zahra jas Wednesday said that the government was ensuring provision of basic facilities to the minorities and also giving them religious freedom.

She said this while talking to a minority delegation here.

She said that gas facility has been provided in their temple which was their decades long demand. She said that the credit goes to PTI government which materialised the promise made with Hindu community.

She said that gas facility would facilitate Hindu community to cremate their bodies easily as earlier they were facing financial and other problems in purchase of wood for this purpose.

She said that other problems faced by the Hindu community will also be resolved on priority.