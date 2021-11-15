PTI govt expedite process for legislation, EVM: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has expedited the process of legislation and work on electronic voting machine (EVM). The coalition partners would support the legislation bills and EVM in the upcoming session of the parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has expedited the process of legislation and work on electronic voting machine (EVM). The coalition partners would support the legislation bills and EVM in the upcoming session of the parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel. The reservation of allied party members had been addressed and they have appreciated the step taken by the Prime Minister regarding EVM, he said.

Commenting on rift among the coalition partners, he said the political parties had expressed reservation on technical issues of EVM and nothing else.

The political party members have convinced after the detailed briefing of the minister for science and technology about function of EVM, he added.

Replying to a question about attitude of Shahbaz Sharif, he said Opposition leader was playing delaying tactics and wanted to prolong the process of legislation.

He made it clear that the government is committed to achieve the progress in passing legislation bills and EVM.

He hoped that all political parties in forthcoming session would support the government for passing the Bills.