UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Expedite Process For Legislation, EVM: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:48 PM

PTI govt expedite process for legislation, EVM: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has expedited the process of legislation and work on electronic voting machine (EVM). The coalition partners would support the legislation bills and EVM in the upcoming session of the parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has expedited the process of legislation and work on electronic voting machine (EVM). The coalition partners would support the legislation bills and EVM in the upcoming session of the parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel. The reservation of allied party members had been addressed and they have appreciated the step taken by the Prime Minister regarding EVM, he said.

Commenting on rift among the coalition partners, he said the political parties had expressed reservation on technical issues of EVM and nothing else.

The political party members have convinced after the detailed briefing of the minister for science and technology about function of EVM, he added.

Replying to a question about attitude of Shahbaz Sharif, he said Opposition leader was playing delaying tactics and wanted to prolong the process of legislation.

He made it clear that the government is committed to achieve the progress in passing legislation bills and EVM.

He hoped that all political parties in forthcoming session would support the government for passing the Bills.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Education Parliament Progress TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Never Mentioned Aeroflot in Connection With Mig ..

EU Never Mentioned Aeroflot in Connection With Migrants Crisis - European Commis ..

2 minutes ago
 Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims ..

Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Naftogaz to Take Part in Certification o ..

Ukraine's Naftogaz to Take Part in Certification of Nord Stream 2 Operator - CEO

2 minutes ago
 US Special Envoy Says Discussed 'Shared Interests' ..

US Special Envoy Says Discussed 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian O ..

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic 'shocked' by Peng disappearance

Djokovic 'shocked' by Peng disappearance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.