PTI Govt Exposes Indian Forces Brutal Activities Against IIOJK People: Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:37 PM

PTI govt exposes Indian forces brutal activities against IIOJK people: Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has exposed Indian forces brutal activities against the innocent Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has exposed Indian forces brutal activities against the innocent Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of Kashmiri people at all international forums, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan has very clear policy and the incumbent government would never compromise on the issue of Kashmir with India he added.

"We will take all decisions in the larger interest of this country, " he said.

Pakistan has learned a lot from Afghanistan, he said adding that we will not repeat the mistake in future. The government will continue to play its role for peace and tranquility of the region, he stated.

Replying to a question, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan has good relations with Arab countries and every country had its own policy and limitation, he added. To another question, he said the present leadership had demanded the world community to resolve the issue of Kashmir with India without further delay. He said the people of IIOJK should be given due rights as mentioned in the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Administration warns to impose of lockdown

3 minutes ago

