PTI govt facilitating e-commerce: Aun Bappi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on e-Commerce Senator Aun Abbas Bappi said that PTI government was facilitating e-Commerce and internet based businesses and rules and regulations were being made to make it helpful for freelancers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on e-Commerce Senator Aun Abbas Bappi said that PTI government was facilitating e-Commerce and internet based businesses and rules and regulations were being made to make it helpful for freelancers. He said that government's policies related to Information Technology were already paying dividends and e-Commerce was being revolutionized in the country.

Addressing the concluding session of first International Tech Nation Conference at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Saturday, he said that IT workers were earning 21 Dollars per hour across the world but unfortunately, Pakistani freelancers and IT workers were paid only 2 dollars per hour. He asked the young freelancers and entrepreneurs to come forward with innovative ideas. He said that South Punjab especially Bahawalpur has great potential for e-Commerce.

He appreciated the role of Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mahboob in organizing of Tech Nation Conference. He urged the youth to fulfill the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal by following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob in his address, said that the University has a prominent place among universities of South Punjab in the field of IT. He told that almost 8000 students are getting IT related education at the University and that is why the University was selected for assembling IT experts of the country for this conference. He said that establishment of IT Park at the University will be proved a milestone achievement for the varsity.