PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday came down hard upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that it failed to deliver.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan would soon witness positive change and the fake incumbent government will be sent packing.

She was talking to the reporters after court appearance in Islamabad on Wednesday.

She said that if her party nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister then she will also stand in his support.

Maryam Nawaz further avoided question related to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Earlier during the proceedings, Justice Amir Farooq remarked that hiring a lawyer is the right of everyone.

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted time to Maryam Nawaz till September 23 to appoint new lawyer in a case against her conviction in the Avenfield reference.