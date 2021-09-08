UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Failed To Deliver, Says Maryam Nawaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:53 PM

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan would soon witness positive change and the fake incumbent government will be sent packing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday came down hard upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that it failed to deliver.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan would soon witness positive change and the fake incumbent government will be sent packing.

She was talking to the reporters after court appearance in Islamabad on Wednesday.

She said that if her party nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister then she will also stand in his support.

Maryam Nawaz further avoided question related to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Earlier during the proceedings, Justice Amir Farooq remarked that hiring a lawyer is the right of everyone.

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted time to Maryam Nawaz till September 23 to appoint new lawyer in a case against her conviction in the Avenfield reference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party September Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

19 minutes ago
 European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developmen ..

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

6 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies ..

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

31 minutes ago
 FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade ..

FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade and business

6 minutes ago
 First Lady inaugurates pediatric cardiac surgery s ..

First Lady inaugurates pediatric cardiac surgery services at Children Complex

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.