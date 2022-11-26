UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt "failed To Secure Rights Of KP": Sikandar Sherpao

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to secure the rights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"The PTI has been ruling KP for the last nine years, but it has been unable to safeguard the rights of the province," he said while addressing a gathering at Watan Kor here.

On this occasion, workers of various political parties, including Nekzada, Shad Khan, Qareebullah, Mohammadzada, Amanat Khan, Shahabuddin, Ali Rehman, Ali Khan, Ahmad Jan, Bilal Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with their family members and supporters.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government was "wasting the resources of the province on the useless long march". He asked the PTI leadership to shun the politics of agitation and work for the development of the country instead of creating "anarchy".

He said the PTI government failed to plead the case of the province in securing the arrears of the net hydel profit from the center. He said the PTI leadership was "misguiding the youth and inciting them to resort to violence".

"Imran Niazi failed to deliver when he was the prime minister, but he is unwilling to admit his failure," he said, adding that he was now "using the people to create unrest".

