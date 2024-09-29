PTI Govt fails to address problems despite 3rd term; Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Government has failed to address masses problems despite third consecutive government of the party that deceived masses on the name of so called change.

Addressing party workers at Sangota here, the Minister said that unnecessary exercises and experiments have ruined health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Instead to focus on resolution of people problems, governance and improvement in health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that tax payers money was being used on the uncalled for agitation and irrational politics by the PTI leadership, increasing problems of common man.

He advised CM KP to hold public meetings at southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where law and order situation was deteriorating and that people can not go out of homes after evening.

Instead to focus on improving law and order situation in southern districts, he said that maladministration and poor governance besides corruption cases have started surfacing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that recent corruption allegations by the Provincial Ministers and advisers against each others has exposed the anti corruption claims of the rulers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam who is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lacked vision for people welfare and that agitation politics was his main focus.

He said that PTI protest rallies and hooliganism was tantamount a treason against the state.

He claimed that KP Government resources were used in PTI public gatherings at Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He claimed the people of Pakistan knew about protestors who was working on a foreign agenda.

He said that CM KP had no authority to hold talks with Afghan Government on any issue rather it was mandate of the Federal Government.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Govt has adopted zero tolerance against terrorism and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace of Swat again.

He said people of Swat had rendered great sacrfices in war against terrorism and their sacrfices as well of the security forces paved the way of returned of peace in Swat valley.

He said that law and order was the top priority of the Government and targeted action would be taken whenever terrorists were found in the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that he had also survived life attempts and continued raised voice for peace in the country including Swat.

He asked CM KP to compete with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in terms of good governance and people service.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI workers are being misleaded on hallow slogans again and advised them to take distance of CM agitation politics.

He said that roads infrastructure in Swat were deteriorated due to poor policies of PTI Government, marring tourism, trade and development.

Engr Amir Muqam congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his successful visit of the UNGA.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has won hearts and minds of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Palestinians for sucessful highlighting Kashmir and Palestine issues at UNGA.

