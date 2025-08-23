PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam said here Saturday that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Govt has completely failed to provide relief to flood victims of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Addressing a youth seminar here, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI was outed to power for three consecutive terms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it completely failed to provide relief and assistance to thousands of flood victims who were direly looking for KP Govt's help.

Engr Amir Muqam said that flash floods and torrential rains made hovac to lives and properties of people in northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially in Malakand division where over 400 people died and thousands displaced.

Besides damages to business and trade activities, he said that floods have also destroyed precious agriculture, fruits orchards, houses and livestock in Malakand division while PTI Govt has paid only a lip service to problems of food victims.

He said it would have been better if PTI leadership visited and stayed in flood hit areas for supervision of rescue and relief operations.

The photo sessions with flood victims by PTI leadership will serve no purpose rather consistent relief and assistance efforts at large scale were required to help minimize their sufferings.

Engr Amir Muqam said despite busy schedule, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Ministers visited all the flood affected areas of KP and oversaw relief operations here.

He said that youth have started distance themselves from PTI as they knew about its agitation politics and hallow slogans.

Amir Muqam who is also PMLN KP President said that PTI politics revolved around Adiyala jail while floods victims were left alone to live under an open sky.

He said that youth of KP has stated joining of PMLN as they knew that it was the only party that can provide employment opportunities and quality education to them.

The federal minister said that a landmark Prime Minister's Youth Empowerment Program has been launched by Federal Government for their economic development.

Besides PM laptop scheme, national internship and vocational training programs, he said a landmark Uraan Pakistan program was launched by PMLN Govt for economic empowerment of youth of all provinces of Pakistan.

The country's economy has been brought on track and Pakistan's stature has significantly improved in global stage due to PM Shahbaz Sharif Govt prudent economic, defense and foreign policies.

Engr Amir Muqam said that youth of Pakistan has a great potential to excel in all fields and they are the one who will take the country forward on road to prosperity.

He advised youth to take advantage of the Prime Minister's youth empowerment program and contribute to the country's devolopment process.

The youth on this occasion raised full throat slogans in favor of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.