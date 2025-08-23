PTI Govt Fails To Provide Relief To KP Flood Victims: Engr Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam said here Saturday that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Govt has completely failed to provide relief to flood victims of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
Addressing a youth seminar here, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI was outed to power for three consecutive terms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it completely failed to provide relief and assistance to thousands of flood victims who were direly looking for KP Govt's help.
Engr Amir Muqam said that flash floods and torrential rains made hovac to lives and properties of people in northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially in Malakand division where over 400 people died and thousands displaced.
Besides damages to business and trade activities, he said that floods have also destroyed precious agriculture, fruits orchards, houses and livestock in Malakand division while PTI Govt has paid only a lip service to problems of food victims.
He said it would have been better if PTI leadership visited and stayed in flood hit areas for supervision of rescue and relief operations.
The photo sessions with flood victims by PTI leadership will serve no purpose rather consistent relief and assistance efforts at large scale were required to help minimize their sufferings.
Engr Amir Muqam said despite busy schedule, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Ministers visited all the flood affected areas of KP and oversaw relief operations here.
He said that youth have started distance themselves from PTI as they knew about its agitation politics and hallow slogans.
Amir Muqam who is also PMLN KP President said that PTI politics revolved around Adiyala jail while floods victims were left alone to live under an open sky.
He said that youth of KP has stated joining of PMLN as they knew that it was the only party that can provide employment opportunities and quality education to them.
The federal minister said that a landmark Prime Minister's Youth Empowerment Program has been launched by Federal Government for their economic development.
Besides PM laptop scheme, national internship and vocational training programs, he said a landmark Uraan Pakistan program was launched by PMLN Govt for economic empowerment of youth of all provinces of Pakistan.
The country's economy has been brought on track and Pakistan's stature has significantly improved in global stage due to PM Shahbaz Sharif Govt prudent economic, defense and foreign policies.
Engr Amir Muqam said that youth of Pakistan has a great potential to excel in all fields and they are the one who will take the country forward on road to prosperity.
He advised youth to take advantage of the Prime Minister's youth empowerment program and contribute to the country's devolopment process.
The youth on this occasion raised full throat slogans in favor of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU scholar presents groundbreaking PhD research on natural medicines8 minutes ago
-
Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities8 minutes ago
-
Price control committee reviews food prices8 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets head of Hand in Hand International in Brussels8 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam18 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River18 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws18 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure restored, majority power feeders now functional in flood affected areas: Tarar28 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours28 minutes ago
-
CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers37 minutes ago
-
Secretary suspends principal during surprise visit37 minutes ago
-
District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi38 minutes ago