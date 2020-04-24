UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Fighting Against Poverty, Coronavirus: Zartaj Gull

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

PTI govt fighting against poverty, coronavirus: Zartaj Gull

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is fighting against poverty and coronavirus appeared before the world and engulfing thousands of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is fighting against poverty and coronavirus appeared before the world and engulfing thousands of precious lives.

These views were expressed by Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull, in an interview with a private tv channel programs.

Commenting on efforts of the incumbent government for rising coronavirus patients in the country, she said that with meager financial resources, the PTI government was making all out efforts to provide relief to masses besides equipment to hospitals for tackling coronavirus patients.

Advising the Opposition leaders including Pakistan Peoples Party, she said this was not an appropriate time for playing politics on non-issues.

She said "We will have to work together to defeat the pandemic from this region.

" She said that observing precautionary measures and standard operating procedures, the people could get rid of the dangerous virus.

She said social distance and precautionary steps could avert the virus.

The minister appreciated the doctors, army and police besides media for fighting against the virus and playing a front man role in that regard.

To a question, she said that Federal government had provided a huge funds to Sindh for distribution among poor families. About irregularities in distribution of funds, Zartaj Gull said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible to disclose the name of beneficiaries. She said every government was accountable before the public.

