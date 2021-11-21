PTI govt fighting to eradicate corruption: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting to eradicate menace of corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of construction of 18.71 km long carpeted road of Vehari Road Bridge Sahoo to Motorway Bridge at NA-157.

"Those who plunder the national treasury will be held accountable. The looted wealth will be recovered and spent on public development," stated Zain.

The government was trying to raise living standards of the people by providing facilities at their doorstep. All available resources are being utilized for this purpose, said Zain.

He regretted that Opposition was following the formula of burglary. Similarly, the Opposition is also unable to digest country's progress, during the ongoing tenure of PTI government. "No matter how much noise the Opposition makes, it cannot stop the progress of the country," stated Zain.

After coronavirus, despite the severe economic crisis, the journey of public development remained in progress and the uplift work was heading forward with rapid pace.

Zain Qureshi maintained that fulfillment of promises and continuation of development works was going on in the constituency. In past, all the politicians elected from the constituency did not pay attention to the development work, he regretted.

"We are spending all our energy on the uplift of the constituency as promised. The work is in full swing on sewerage, roads, electricity, clean drinking water and other development projects in the constituency," said Zain.

The constituency would be made ideal in district Multan. Members of the Provincial Assembly Malik Wasif Mazhar Ran, Sadiq Habib, Mian Javed Shahid, Iftikhar Ghauri, Akbar Ali Asif, Muhammad Nadeem Arain, Chaudhry Gulzar Ahmed, Chaudhry Asif Gulzar, Babar Shah, Mehr Akram Chawan, Chaudhry Khurshid Arain and other residents of the area were also present.