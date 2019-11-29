UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Firmly Believes In Rule Of Law: Waleed Iqbal

Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Friday said that PM Imran Khan's government firmly believes in rule of law, upholding of the democratic ideals and strengthening of the state institutions.

Talking to private news channel, he said PTI government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan has put the country back on track and enabled it to return to the path of progress and prosperity by confronting the challenges of bad economy and deteriorating law and order situation.

He said the past governments had promoted the culture of corruption and money laundering, adding, the leadership of opposition parties themselves were involved in corrupt practices while in power and now they were facing accountability for their misdeeds.

Waleed added that the Imran Khan's government will set its priorities according to the law and the constitution and we would always respect the court verdicts.

Judiciary is independent in its functioning now and there is no clash of interests among the institutions, Senator said, adding, it is highly appreciable that the matter is resolved without any delay.

Regarding yesterday's decision, he hailed the Supreme Court over decision regarding extension in Army Chief's tenure and that it was a historic verdict given by the honorable Supreme Court.

Extension of Army Chief is a very important and sensitive matter, he said, adding, it has proved that there is supremacy of law in the country and every institution is answerable to the law.

He said the honorable Chief Justice Justice Asif Saeed Khosa wisely handled the matter and directed the government to make constitutional amendment for further procedure.

The notorious elements tried to exaggerate the matter and created an unnecessary hype, he regretted.

