Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:13 PM

PTI govt firmly believes in strengthening parliament: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firmly believed in strengthening the parliament, which represented masses.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on him here.

Matters relating to the ongoing parliamentary affairs in the National Assembly were discussed during the meeting.

