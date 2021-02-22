PTI govt firmly believes in strengthening parliament: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firmly believed in strengthening the parliament, which represented masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firmly believed in strengthening the parliament, which represented masses.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on him here.

Matters relating to the ongoing parliamentary affairs in the National Assembly were discussed during the meeting.