PTI Govt Firmly Believes In Strengthening Parliament: Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firmly believed in strengthening the parliament, which represented masses.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on him here.
Matters relating to the ongoing parliamentary affairs in the National Assembly were discussed during the meeting.