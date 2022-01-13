PTI govt focused on long-term sustainable reforms: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the PTI government was focused on long term sustainable reforms for young and coming generations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the PTI government was focused on long term sustainable reforms for young and coming generations.

She expressed these views during her visit to the site of Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital to monitor the pace of work.

She said the state-of-the art 600- bedded Mother and Child block at Ganga Ram would help save thousands of lives.

"Mothers and Child hospitals are being developed in many districts of Punjab," she said.

She said the pace of work at the Ganga Ram block was ongoing as per plan and the unit would be inaugurated within the current year. She said that all institutions were working with collaboration and adequate funds were available for the completion of the project.

The Health Minister visited sites of wards, nursing stations, delivery rooms, parking, reception and washrooms. The Minister reviewed the quality of work and chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on the Mother and Child Block.

The Project Director shared progress update with the Minister and the Secretary SH&ME.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti accompanied the Minister. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar, Project Director Sheikh Ejaz, Chief Engineer C&W and officials of the other department were present on the site.