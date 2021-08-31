UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Focuses On Improving Economy, Industry: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:20 AM

PTI govt focuses on improving economy, industry: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said that the government is taking all possible steps for improving economy, industry, and agriculture sector.

The exports, remittances, manufacturing and construction industry are producing results due to better policies of the PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has improved the image of the country around the world, he stated.

The government, he said has launched Ahsaas programe, Kamyab Jawan programe, health cards and housing scheme for people of low income group. Replying to a question about inflation, he said there is a challenge of price hike but we are taking measures to address the issue.

Commenting on Opposition party politics, he said Shahbaz Sharif is the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, who went to Karachi to address public meeting with long speech.

It is strange that Shahbaz Sharif was found standing long hours with back bone pain.

He urged the Opposition leader to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London.

He said, we could build a shelter house for Nawaz Sharif near "Jati Umra" Lahore.

He said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had left the country for London on medical ground but he is seeking asylum there to avoid landing Pakistan.

