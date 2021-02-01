UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Focuses On Transparency For Improving National Institutions: Shibli Faraz

Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:40 PM

PTI govt focuses on transparency for improving national institutions: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on transparency for improving national institutions.

"Efforts were being made to control inflation in the country," he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The climate change had left negative impact on crops production, he said adding that we had to import wheat and sugar commodities to meet need of the market.

The country's export was increasing due to better economic policies, Shibli Faraz said.

Replying to a question about price hike in different commodities after changes in petroleum prices, the minister said that petroleum prices are still lower in the country compared to what these should be.

More Stories From Pakistan

