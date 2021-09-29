UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Focuses Only On Real, Sustainable Development: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that in the previous regime, only a few thousand people were benefited by spending the entire budget on metro buses while the PTI government in three years focused only on real and sustainable development

He was addressing a reception given by the Punjab Chief Minister to the delegation of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore here.

The delegation led by Commodore Syed Wajih-ul-Hassan was also attended by faculty and course members of the college and 32 officers from friendly countries.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Raja Basharat said that the PTI lead Punjab government had equally focused on the development of all sectors. He said that previous governments had only made promises for the establishment of South Punjab province while we have fulfilled this promise by setting up South Punjab Secretariat.

"Now all the important offices including Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG have become functional there. Whereas for the first time in history, a separate budget was allocated for South Punjab which could not be used anywhere else, adding that public and private universities are being set up while new hospitals are being established in backward districts including South Punjab", he maintained.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a uniform education system had been introduced in all schools. Raja recalled that the last rulers used police in extra-judicial activities while Usman Buzdar has eradicated the culture and introduced reliance on courts.

The law minister said, all the law enforcing forces including the police department performed brilliantly in maintaining law and order across the province.

High profile cases, including terrorism, were handled efficiently, he asserted.

The minister said that a new local government system was on cards to empower the people at the grassroots level. "According to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, large scale tree planting was being carried out to combat climate change. Information Technology in accordance with modern requirements in every sector was being introduced extensively, he added.

He said that concrete steps were being taken to promote tourism in the province. Raja said that the Punjab government had taken effective measures against the corona pandemic as per the instructions of the NCOC.

Commodore Wajih- ul-Hassan thanking Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said that his vision for the development of backward areas including South Punjab was highly commendable. He appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to control Covid-19.

He said that development projects launched by the Punjab government for the welfare of people in last three years were unprecedented which would definitely improve the lives of the common man.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Dogar, Raja Yasir, Murad Ras and senior government officials were also present at the reception.

Government officials also briefed on the important development projects and initiatives of their respective departments. An introductory documentary of Pakistan Navy was also screened on the occasion which was much appreciated by the participants.

Raja Basharat on behalf of the Chief Minister also presented honorary shields to the guests whileCommodore Wajih-ul-Hassan presented a college souvenir to the Law Minister.

