PTI Govt Focusing On Development Of Backward Areas: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the PTI government was focusing on development of less-developed areas and resources were being transferred there for uplift of people living there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the PTI government was focusing on development of less-developed areas and resources were being transferred there for uplift of people living there.

The chief minister was talking to parliamentarians including Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, former MNA Sardar Muhammad Saif-Uddin Khan Khosa and Sardar Umer Khosa, who called on him at his office here on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring development of backward areas including the schemes launched for welfare of people of southern Punjab.

Funds for the development schemes in southern Punjab would not be transferred to any other project or district, he added.

It is regretted that the people of southern Punjab were befooled through catchy slogans and resources were wasted on exhibitory projects, he said adding that former rulers did nothing for southern Punjab except lip-service.

