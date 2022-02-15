PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on development works to bring improvement in common man's life. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government didn't have time to focus on useless propaganda of Opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on development works to bring improvement in common man's life. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government didn't have time to focus on useless propaganda of Opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said the Opposition party leaders are wasting time on long march and other futile campaign against the government. All the allied parties are supporting the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, followed for poverty alleviation. Despite COVID, he said the ruling party of Pakistan had made serious efforts to strengthen the economy. He said construction, textile and manufacturing sectors are producing results despite global pandemic.

Farrukh Habib said the world developed nations like United States and United Kingdom are facing price hike issues.

He said the government of Pakistan is also confronting the same challenges but we are taking all possible measures to improve business sector. In reply to a question about long march being planned by Opposition on 23rd March, he said we are not afraid of any long march or no-trust movement because the PTI was working in the public interest.

He suggested the Opposition parties particularly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), to pay attention in resolving the governance issues of Sindh areas. He said the Federal government is utilizing heavy funds for development projects being executed for Karachi areas.