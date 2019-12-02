PTI govt focusing on 'Kamyab Jawan program' to empower Youth : Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully focused on Kamyab Jawan program for empowering youth of the country to secure their future.

Talking to a private news channel, he said youth is backbone of the country and the incumbent government was taking practical steps to empower them economically.

Usman Dar said PTI government strongly believed that young people are the true asset of the nation who could play a vital role for sustainable development of the country.

The government is making serious efforts to use the talent of our youth for the economic development of the country, he said adding, Kamyab Jawan Program is a good initiative by the incumbent government but the transparency must be ensured in the process.

Moreover, people should be provided loans on easy terms and conditions, he mentioned.

Our youth are much talented and capable enough to make Pakistan a developed country, he said.

He said PTI led government was taking special strides for promotion of standard educational and skilled development opportunities as well.

About 68 percent of the population in the country is below the age of 30 years who can change the fate of the country if properly guided.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Program, they are going to empower youth and motivate them to start their own businesses and entrepreneurship, he added.

The government has allocated over 100 billion rupees for the cause to young people of all the provinces including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said.

He further said the basic idea is to facilitate the young people and eliminate the financial constraints that they have been facing to start their business.

He added that the government is also focusing on skill development program to make our youth well equipped to overcome the challenges that the country is facing.

It is matter of concern that every youth after completing education wants to have a government job and our target is to motivate the graduates for self-business, he highlighted.