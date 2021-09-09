UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Focusing On Road Infrastructure To Improve Traveling Facility: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was focusing on road infrastructure to improve traveling facility for the people.

A project of Sialkot-Kharian motorway has been initiated by the efforts of PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Replying to a question, he said the services of Murad Saeed, for Sialkot-Kharian motorway were commendable. During the tv channel conversations, Malik Ahmad Khan spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-N, appreciated the steps taken by the PTI government for road infrastructure.

