PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is focusing on self-reliance approach by steering the country out of debt.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, he said that the tenure of PML-N government ended in 2018 with annual revenue at Rs 3,800 billion, and the revenue of 6 months of the current fiscal year was Rs 6,000 billion.

Remittances had jumped up from Rs 20 to 30 billion, and foreign exchange reserves were at Rs 22 billion today, as compared to Rs 7 billion in the past, he added.

Hasaan Khawar said, "We have successfully reduced the net annual increase in debt from Rs 4.5 billion to Rs 2.5 billion." He said that the deep-rooted hereditary politics of Bilawal and Maryam was free of democratic essence.

Commenting on the effectivity of the Health Card initiative, Hasaan Khawar said that the facility of indiscriminate treatment to some 30 million families of Punjab in private hospitals was in line with the ideology of 'Riyasat-e-Madinah' for which Rs 400 billion had been allocated.

He said that a network of development projects was being laid in Punjab adding that various initiatives such as new dams, roads' network, Health Card, Kisan Card, and others testify to the fact that the economy was recovering.

Answering various questions regarding the Murree tragedy, he said that all the necessary details were being ascertained in the inquiry.

Special Assistant said that steps were also being taken to regulate private investment in tourism, adding that in the past, laws in this regard were not regulated.

Replying to a question, Hasaan Khawar said that action would be taken against hotels charging extra and recovery would be made from them.