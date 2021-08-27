UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Focusing On Welfare Of Poor Segments Of Society: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

PTI govt focusing on welfare of poor segments of society: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on the poor segments of society, and the Social Welfare Department would help implement Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of establishing Madina-like state.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he shed light on three-year performance of the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department.

He said that amendments would be made to five laws besides setting up authorities, he added.

He said that amendment would also be made to the laws related to beggary so that people behind beggars could be awarded punishment.

He said that amendment to the NGO Registration Act would also be made so that the process could be made easy. He said that registration of NGOs would enable them to extend cooperation to the government.

The minister said that registration of the disabled persons was being made easy, and digital registration of the disabled persons had been started as pilot project in Gujaranwala.

A new law with regard to child protection would be introduced and UNICEF was supporting the government in this regard, he added.

Special persons were also being facilitated, adding that horizon of 'Nasheman' was being expanded. Syed Yawar Abbas said that support of philanthropists would be welcomed. He said that ISO certification of various departments like Nasheman Welfare Institute would be done to ensure transparency.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given 100 per cent increase in the department's development budget, adding that through this budget various initiatives would be taken like setting up of Panagahs, shelter homes for transgenders, etc. He said that transgenders would be given skill training in shelter homes and later business plans would be evolved for them through Ehsaas Programme.

For the first time, medical services, social welfare units would be set up to facilitate the poor people.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to provide the best facilities to the dwellers of old age homes. He said that quality facilities were being provided to those who come to Panagahs.

The minister said that 'Sanatkaar' would be made brand and this would help in keeping our regional culture alive.

More Stories From Pakistan

