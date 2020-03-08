PTI govt focusing on women empowerment policies: Ashifa Riaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on the policies in order to empower women.

Talking to a private news channel she said PTI government is highly committed to empower women legally, economically, financially and socially at grassroots levels.

She said provision of quality in education, health facilities and job opportunities to women is top most priority of the present government, in other hand in our society women are being provided equal opportunities as we have women in parliament and even in every field of life.

Provincial Minister said that around 104 Daycare Centers had been operational across the province during the last 16 months to provide the best possible environment to the kids of working women.