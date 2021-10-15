PTI govt focusing to increase IT exports : Farrukh

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the incumbent government was focusing to increase Information Technology exports through imparting modern skills to youth

In the age of knowledge economy and e-commerce it was imperative to work exclusively on Information Technology to achieve set goals of progress and prosperity, he said.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, he said that nature of jobs has changed as the world had gone digital and there was need to provide latest skills training to the youth.

He said that the government has arranged skills training in line with the modern hi-tech digital world and around 100,000 more scholarships would be provided.

The first batch of 26,000 trained youths have started their business after receiving training of various skills , the minister said.

He said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was running various programs for the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

He said that so far Rs 28 billion loans have been provided to the youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said that for Kamyab Jawan Skill for All Programme has been launched and Rs. 10 billion have been allocated for this programme.

More than 100 youth skills programs have been introduced by the present regime, he added.

