UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Focusing To Keep Environment Clean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

PTI govt focusing to keep environment clean

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday and discussed the matters of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' programme, political issues and ongoing development projects in southern Punjab.

The CM termed the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' initiative a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government had paid attention to keeping the environment clean.

Miyawaki forests were being planted for the urban forest stations, he added. He said that the government had also planted trees in remote areas along with urban areas as clean and pollution free air was the basic right of every citizen.

Usman Buzdar said that corruption, irregularities and plundering of the former rulers spread political pollution. Those who were involved in politics of self-interest had no future, he added.

He said that the PTI government had given a new identity to southern Punjab by establishing southern Punjab Secretariat.

The CM said that by approving Rules of business for Southern Punjab Secretariat, the government had fulfilled its another promise with the people, adding that the historic initiative would solve the problems of the people of southern Punjab at local level.

Usman Buzdar said that in the past funds of southern Punjab were utilised on other projects whereas the PTI government, for development and progress of people of the area, had ring-fenced the development budget of southern Punjab and Rs 189 billion had been allocated for the purpose in the current financial year.

He said that foundation stone of southern Punjab Secretariat would soon be laid in Bahawalpur after Multan.

Speaking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul said that the Punjab chief minister had served the people of the province in a real sense. The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat was a historic achievement of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for which people of the area were grateful to him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Punjab Budget Bahawalpur Progress Sunday Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

56 minutes ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

1 hour ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.