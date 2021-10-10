PTI govt focusing to keep environment clean

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday and discussed the matters of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' programme, political issues and ongoing development projects in southern Punjab.

The CM termed the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' initiative a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government had paid attention to keeping the environment clean.

Miyawaki forests were being planted for the urban forest stations, he added. He said that the government had also planted trees in remote areas along with urban areas as clean and pollution free air was the basic right of every citizen.

Usman Buzdar said that corruption, irregularities and plundering of the former rulers spread political pollution. Those who were involved in politics of self-interest had no future, he added.

He said that the PTI government had given a new identity to southern Punjab by establishing southern Punjab Secretariat.

The CM said that by approving Rules of business for Southern Punjab Secretariat, the government had fulfilled its another promise with the people, adding that the historic initiative would solve the problems of the people of southern Punjab at local level.

Usman Buzdar said that in the past funds of southern Punjab were utilised on other projects whereas the PTI government, for development and progress of people of the area, had ring-fenced the development budget of southern Punjab and Rs 189 billion had been allocated for the purpose in the current financial year.

He said that foundation stone of southern Punjab Secretariat would soon be laid in Bahawalpur after Multan.

Speaking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul said that the Punjab chief minister had served the people of the province in a real sense. The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat was a historic achievement of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for which people of the area were grateful to him.