PTI govt formulating fact based policies:Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that PTI government was formulating fact based policies for provision of modern health facilities across Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that PTI government was formulating fact based policies for provision of modern health facilities across Punjab.

She was talking to media persons after inaugurating Shelter Home established in collaboration with local philanthropist Muhammad Arshad Achhi, chairman Alhamra Welfare Trust.

Punjab government was establishing nine new hospitals with at least 200 beds across the province, besides improving the existing medical facilities and up-gradation of basic/rural health centres, THQ/DHQ hospitals, she explained.

The minister lauded the role of philanthropists of Faisalabad district for their generous efforts for the welfare of ailing community and hoped they would continue their noble journey in future as well with same spirit.

She said that in the shelter home a floor would be reserved for patients of remote areas needing physiotherapy.

She said Punjab government had allocated Rs 45 billion for health sector in the annual fiscal budget 2019-20. She said that a Paediatric and Child Health University would be set up adjacent to Children Complex Lahore.

The minister said that distribution of health cards was ongoing in different districts of the province, and in next phase Jhang and Faisalabad citizens would receive the cards.

She added that an amount of Rs2 billion had been earmarked for health cards against the amount of Rs28 million earmarked during year.

As many as 7.2 million health cards will be given across the province and about 30 to 40 million people will benefit from this facility, the minister added.

To a question, the minister said that first case of aids was reported in Gujrat in 2008 and currently total number of registered aids patients was 12,330 in Punjab.They were being provided necessary treatment,she added.

She said that during last nine months,a total 350 aids patients were reported out of whom 330 tested positive for aids.

The minister said that 18 aids control centers were functional in 18 districts, while more centers would be set up in the province by the end of current year.

To another question, she said that Punjab Health Care Commission was being made effective and implementation on all rules and laws would be ensured to control quackery.

Punjab Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali, MS Dr Khurram Altaf and others were present on the occasion.