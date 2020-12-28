UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Fulfilling All Promises Made With Tribal People: Anwar Zeb Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

PTI govt fulfilling all promises made with tribal people: Anwar Zeb Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Kyhber Pakthunkhwa Ministe for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan on Monday said that government was utilizing all available resources for uplift of merged districts and taking step for provision of health and education facilities on priority basis.

He said that government was building new schools and colleges, besides recruitment of teaching staff in merged districts as no society could progress without quality education.

Anwar Zeb Khan was addressing a gathering of tribal elders at Khar Jirga hall in district Bajaur. Provincial Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir and official of the district government was present on the occasion.

He said that PTI government had fulfilled all promises with tribal people by launching various development projects for their welfare and prosperity.

He said that many schools have been upgraded in Bajaur district and announced that three more colleges would be built in the district.

He said that economic revitalization of merged districts would help chalking out long terms uplift schemes for these areas and crate employment opportunities for locals.

He said that no compromise would be made on merit and transparency in recruitment process and quality of work in development project in merged distorts.

