PTI Govt Fulfilling Its Promise Of Low-cost Housing Units For Masses: Murad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was gradually moving towards fulfilling its promise of providing low-cost residential units to the masses under its flagship project of 'Naya Pakistan Housing'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was gradually moving towards fulfilling its promise of providing low-cost residential units to the masses under its flagship project of 'Naya Pakistan Housing'.

After Islamabad Prime Minister Imran Khan today broke ground for 35,000 residential apartments in Lahore, and now the laborers and salaried class people would become owners of their own homes, he said in a tweet.

