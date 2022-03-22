PTI govt fulfilling promises made with MQM, completing projects in Karachi: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling all the promises it had made with the Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding development in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling all the promises it had made with the Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding development in Karachi.

Many uplift projects underway in Karachi were nearing completion while a university had been set up in Hyderabad on the demand of MQM, he said while talking to a private news channel.

To a question, the minister said the PTI leaders were in contact with the MQM's legislators and there was progress on many issues. The MQM was a strong coalition partner of the PTI government, he added.

To another question, Farrukh said Kaveh Moussavi's statement about Nawaz Sharif had no value as the Sharif brothers and many other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were involved in the money laundering cases.