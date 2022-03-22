UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Fulfilling Promises Made With MQM, Completing Projects In Karachi: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:31 PM

PTI govt fulfilling promises made with MQM, completing projects in Karachi: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling all the promises it had made with the Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding development in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling all the promises it had made with the Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding development in Karachi.

Many uplift projects underway in Karachi were nearing completion while a university had been set up in Hyderabad on the demand of MQM, he said while talking to a private news channel.

To a question, the minister said the PTI leaders were in contact with the MQM's legislators and there was progress on many issues. The MQM was a strong coalition partner of the PTI government, he added.

To another question, Farrukh said Kaveh Moussavi's statement about Nawaz Sharif had no value as the Sharif brothers and many other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were involved in the money laundering cases.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hyderabad Progress Money Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw i ..

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw its petition

53 seconds ago
 Sindh Irrigation Minister's message on World Water ..

Sindh Irrigation Minister's message on World Water Day

54 seconds ago
 Sustainable development works to be executed for p ..

Sustainable development works to be executed for people: Administrator

55 seconds ago
 Opposition again exposed its undemocratic behaviou ..

Opposition again exposed its undemocratic behaviour: Chief Minister

59 seconds ago
 Holding literary events to bring people of Pakista ..

Holding literary events to bring people of Pakistan, Afghanistan closer: Barrist ..

14 minutes ago
 Cause of China jet crash still unknown, as hunt fo ..

Cause of China jet crash still unknown, as hunt for black boxes continues

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>