PTI govt fulfills another promise by allotting houses to people: Governor

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the PTI government will fulfill all promises made with the people.

Addressing the balloting ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme here Saturday, he said that the PTI government had fulfilled another promise of allotting 1,050 housing units to low income and shelter-less people through transparent balloting.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar asked the people not to believe in baseless and fake propaganda of the Opposition parties. The Opposition was hoodwinking the people just to achieve their political agenda, which was not based on the public welfare, he expressed.

The Governor said that before assuming the charge as the Governor, 15 posts of Vice Chancellors and Deans in universities were lying vacant, which had been filled purely on merit and without any political interference.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the proposal of quota for MNAs and MPAs for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and ordered for implementing merit-based policy in this regard.

He said that in the coming four years, the incumbent government would provide clean drinking water facilities in every home of the province and in this regard, all deputy commissioners have been directed.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be launched in 10 more cities in November. He said that in 2020, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Phase-II would launched in Okara and those not getting houses in the first phase would be provided homes in the second phase through balloting.

Provencal Minister for Consolidation Department Syed Sumsan Bukhari while addressing the ceremony, said that establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Renala Khurd is a proof of love of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the people of Okara and Renala Khurd.

He said that transparent balloting of 1,050 housing units for allotment of houses to shelter-less people was a proof of merit-based policies of the PTI government.