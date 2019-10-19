UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Fulfills Another Promise By Allotting Houses To People: Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

PTI govt fulfills another promise by allotting houses to people: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the PTI government will fulfill all promises made with the people

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the PTI government will fulfill all promises made with the people.

Addressing the balloting ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme here Saturday, he said that the PTI government had fulfilled another promise of allotting 1,050 housing units to low income and shelter-less people through transparent balloting.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar asked the people not to believe in baseless and fake propaganda of the Opposition parties. The Opposition was hoodwinking the people just to achieve their political agenda, which was not based on the public welfare, he expressed.

The Governor said that before assuming the charge as the Governor, 15 posts of Vice Chancellors and Deans in universities were lying vacant, which had been filled purely on merit and without any political interference.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the proposal of quota for MNAs and MPAs for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and ordered for implementing merit-based policy in this regard.

He said that in the coming four years, the incumbent government would provide clean drinking water facilities in every home of the province and in this regard, all deputy commissioners have been directed.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would be launched in 10 more cities in November. He said that in 2020, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Phase-II would launched in Okara and those not getting houses in the first phase would be provided homes in the second phase through balloting.

Provencal Minister for Consolidation Department Syed Sumsan Bukhari while addressing the ceremony, said that establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Renala Khurd is a proof of love of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the people of Okara and Renala Khurd.

He said that transparent balloting of 1,050 housing units for allotment of houses to shelter-less people was a proof of merit-based policies of the PTI government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Water Naya Pakistan Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Okara Renala Khurd November 2020 All Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Housing Love

Recent Stories

Girls outshine boys in Karachi Inter Commerce-II E ..

2 minutes ago

SNP Leader Warns Johnson of Facing Trial If Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model courts dispose of 838 cases

21 minutes ago

Week-long Pakistan-Indonesian navies joint exercis ..

21 minutes ago

Cellular services suspension, pillion riding ban f ..

21 minutes ago

USPMU to provide technical support to improve urba ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.