PTI Govt Fully Believes In Freedom Of Expression: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:11 PM

PTI govt fully believes in freedom of expression: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehrik-e- Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, fully believed in the basic, constitutional and democratic right of freedom of expression.

In a series of tweets she said media is the fourth pillar of state, and the government was determined to ensure its freedom and strengthen voice.

The SAPM said accountability system of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was criticized with the blame of being controlled by the government.

She said now media tribunals were being established to decide cases at the earliest, adding, the tribunals would work under the supervision of the superior judiciary.

Dr Firdous said these tribunals would decide new and pending cases within ninety days.

The special tribunals would also prove to be a milestone in solution of the problems of the media workers and providing them speedy justice, she said.

The SAPM said this entire process would truly reflect the transparent law enforcement process being observed around the world and present theresponsible role of the media is its real strength.

