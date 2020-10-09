UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Fully Capable To Remove Inflation, Poverty, Unemployment: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:07 AM

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, poverty, unemployment: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who could remove inflation, poverty and unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who could remove inflation, poverty and unemployment. The people would never try again the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, who plunged the country into darkness, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing his views over Opposition's movement against government, he said the PPP and PML-N wanted to sabotage peace, economic activity and development of the country.

Opposition's plan to resign from the assemblies, would have negative impact on a fragile economy, he stated.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership could hold talks with Opposition parties on constructive issues but we would never compromise on accountability process, he added. Any person involved in looting national money would not be granted national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he stated.

The minister said that people were pinning hopes over leadership of Imran Khan, who could address the present day challenges in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

54 minutes ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

1 minute ago

Cyprus President Accuses Turkey of Breaking Int'l ..

1 minute ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

17 minutes ago

Seven Other People Self-Isolating After UN Refugee ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.