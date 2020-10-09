PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, poverty, unemployment: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who could remove inflation, poverty and unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who could remove inflation, poverty and unemployment. The people would never try again the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, who plunged the country into darkness, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing his views over Opposition's movement against government, he said the PPP and PML-N wanted to sabotage peace, economic activity and development of the country.

Opposition's plan to resign from the assemblies, would have negative impact on a fragile economy, he stated.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership could hold talks with Opposition parties on constructive issues but we would never compromise on accountability process, he added. Any person involved in looting national money would not be granted national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he stated.

The minister said that people were pinning hopes over leadership of Imran Khan, who could address the present day challenges in a befitting manner.