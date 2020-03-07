PTI govt fully committed to development of Karachi, Sindh : Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the development of port city of Karachi was linked with the overall progress of the country, therefore, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to resolve its issues and launch mega development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the development of port city of Karachi was linked with the overall progress of the country, therefore, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to resolve its issues and launch mega development projects.

Addressing a ceremony via videolink regarding inauguration of various development projects initiated by the Federal government, the prime minister said that Pakistan's interests were linked with the development of Karachi as it affected the whole country.

He said that the development projects he had to inaugurate today included three flyovers and two roads and asked the governor Sindh to provide further details about different projects.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, and others.

Referring to 18th Amendment, the prime minister said within the ambit of this constitutional provision, the PTI government was making all-out efforts for the development of the Sindh province, particularly Karachi.

He said that provincial funding alone could not develop the provincial metropolitan as evident from the best management practices adopted worldwide.

The best management system had added to the development of mega cities in the world including London, Paris, Tehran etc, he added.

The prime minister said the local government system and mayorship were effective in resolution of different issues.

About police reforms, he said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, steps were taken to empower the police force, ending political interference.

The prime minister also expressed his regret for not attending the ceremony due to the inclement weather which prevented him from traveling to Karachi.