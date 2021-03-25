UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Fully Committed To Farmers' Welfare: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the National Assembly from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik on Wednesday said the incumbent government was fully committed to the welfare of farmers.

Keeping in view the problems of the farmers such as raise in the cost of inputs, it had raised the support price of wheat to Rs1,80, he said talking to APP.

Farooq Azam said the farmers were being provided fertilizers, seeds, and sprays at affordable rates to reduce their cost of growing crops.

The agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to serve the people and give due rights to the agri workers, he added.

