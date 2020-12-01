UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Fully Implementing Manifesto Of Ensuring Sustainable Growth: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:55 PM

Referring to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association's statement about changes in export based industry, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) government's manifesto of sustainable economic growth was being fully implemented now

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Referring to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association's statement about changes in export based industry, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) government's manifesto of sustainable economic growth was being fully implemented now.

In a tweet, the APTMA had said that the whole sentiment of the exports based industry had changed in last 2 years.

"Now with 5 year policy commitment we are heading for massive investment for doubling our exports and Inshallah creating five million jobs in next 5 Years", the APTMA added.

In response to the tweet, Asad Umar said this was the sustainable growth PTI manifesto talked about and now seeing turn into reality." He said the export driven, job intensive, investment was backed now.

He said the previous government's destructive economic policies such as the destructive consumption driven foreign debt financed short term bubbles led to crippling external crisis in past.

