PTI govt gifts “petrol bomb” to pubic on first day of 2020

(@fidahassanain)

The Ministry accepted the summary sent by Ogra regarding increase in fuel prices. The public, however, rejected hike in fuel prices, say

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) On the first day of new year-2020, Ministry of Finance gifted Pakistanis by accepting summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to raise prices of petroleum products.

According to new notification, the price of diesel has been increased by Rs2.25 and kerosene by Rs3.10 per litre, Petrol will be available at Rs116.60 per litre, light diesel Rs84.51 per litre. It says that kerosene will now be sold at Rs99.45 per litre.

OGRA had recommended to the Petroleum Division to increase prices of petroleum related products for the month of January 2020.

The price of petrol per litre has been increased by 2.29 per cent, diesel 1.8 per cent and kerosene 3.22 per cent as compared to the previous month. The government will be charging 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products from January, 2020.

In addition to that, the government is also collecting petroleum levy on these products which is taken from the consumers.

The government at present is charging Rs18 per liter petroleum levy on high speed diesel, Rs15 on petrol and Rs6 on kerosene.

The government has also increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs277.79 to Rs1,791.48 per 11.8/kg cylinder for January 2020. Ogra notified that the new prices, under which the LPG price has been increased by 23.54/kg to Rs151.82/kg. For December 2019, the Ogra had notified LPG price at Rs1,513.69/cylinder or Rs128.27/kg.

The citizens have strongly condemned increase in fuel prices which will cause more inflation in the country.

“Everything is getting out of reach due to inflation,” said Arshad Ali, a resident of Murree road in Islamabad. “The inflation has deprived many of two-time bread—what shameful government it is,” he further said.