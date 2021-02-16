PTI govt gives full attention to public service: Chief Minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government had given full attention to public service and it had a credit that not a single corruption scandal surfaced in the period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government had given full attention to public service and it had a credit that not a single corruption scandal surfaced in the period.

Talking to assembly members here, he said the politics of those, who raised minarets of corruption, had ended now and emphasized that politics of transparency would prevail only.

The accountability of those, who mercilessly looted the country, would be held and opposition would face defeat in the Senate elections, he added.

Those who met included Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabir Ali, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Special Assistant Umer Farooq and others.

They apprised the CM about the problems in their Constituencies while the upcoming Senate election also came under discussion.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA and secretary good governance committee Col. (R) Ijaz Hussain were also present.