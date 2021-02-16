UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Gives Full Attention To Public Service: Chief Minister Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:44 PM

PTI govt gives full attention to public service: Chief Minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government had given full attention to public service and it had a credit that not a single corruption scandal surfaced in the period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government had given full attention to public service and it had a credit that not a single corruption scandal surfaced in the period.

Talking to assembly members here, he said the politics of those, who raised minarets of corruption, had ended now and emphasized that politics of transparency would prevail only.

The accountability of those, who mercilessly looted the country, would be held and opposition would face defeat in the Senate elections, he added.

Those who met included Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabir Ali, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Special Assistant Umer Farooq and others.

They apprised the CM about the problems in their Constituencies while the upcoming Senate election also came under discussion.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA and secretary good governance committee Col. (R) Ijaz Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Government Opposition Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

&#039;Digital School&#039; starts pilot stage in E ..

1 minute ago

Bitcoin blows by $50,000, Wall Street touches new ..

2 minutes ago

International squash event in city gives message o ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore-Kot Momin motorway M-II closed due to dense ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima is supporting, empowering women aro ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov Meets With Ambassador of Yemen, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.