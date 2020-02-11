'PTI govt giving priority to resolve Overseas Pakistanis' complaints'

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ch. Waseem Akhtar said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken steps to promote the use of modern information technology for redressing the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ch. Waseem Akhtar said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken steps to promote the use of modern information technology for redressing the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been inked between Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) aimed at continuing the already established call centre (111-672-672) at PITB round the clock.

It will help in keeping all time liaison with overseas Pakistanis for their complaints and status thereon.

NADRA facilitation desk had also been established in the premises of OPC Office Club Road to provide assistance to Overseas Pakistanis in making National Identity Cards, he added.

The use of modern Information Technology would bring improvement in the performance of OverseasPakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, he said and added, "We are utilizing all available resources fortimely resolution of complaints of Overseas Pakistanis".