PTI govt giving tremendous attention on agriculture sector: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The present Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf led government has given tremendous attention to agriculture sector of the country and within a short period of one and a half year has launched revolutionary projects over a cost of Rs 309 billion for reviving Pakistan's status of being an agrarian country.

This was said by Federal Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan while addressing a ceremony held in connection with launching of Prime Minister's Initiative for Backyard Poultry here on Monday.

Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Chairman Task Force on Agriculture Emergency, Jehangir Tareen, Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Shezad, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock KP, Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture KP, Muhammad Israr were also present on the occasion.

Under the Prime Minister Initiative for Backyard Poultry about five million birds in form of units each comprising of five hens and one cock will be distributed in the country including two million in Punjab, one million in KP, one million in Sindh, 0.5 million in Baluchistan and 0.5 million AJK and Gillgit Baltistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Agriculture, Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan said the focus of present government on agriculture development could be gauged from the fact that the funds earmarked for this sector are the largest as compared to 70 years history of the country.

He said government realizes importance of agriculture sector as being the backbone of country's economy and therefore Prime Minister is giving full attention to its development.

The Prime Minister's Initiative for Backyard Poultry is also part of viable projects planned under Agriculture Emergency programme for poverty alleviation by targeting women folk of rural population in the country.

The manifesto of PTI government is to work for the betterment of masses who have been befouled by previous regimes which only focused on pocketing of developmental funds, he added.

Chairman Task Force on Agriculture Emergency, Jehangir Tareen said the Agriculture Emergency Programme has been chalked out through team work but allocation of generous funds for its implementation are because of special attention of Prime Minister on agriculture development.

He said in this programme Prime Minister's philosophy of benefiting of masses was followed by targeting the poor strata of the country.

We want to support people to stand on their feet rather than making them habitual of receiving charities from government, Jehangir remarked.

He said the Backyard Poultry will help beneficiary family to make an earning of Rs. 1500 per month besides provision of nutritious food for the children in shape of eggs.

He said government will also follow this programme by getting feedback of its benefits and care by beneficiaries.

The government plans to expand this project by increasing number of beneficiaries, he announced.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Muhammad Shezad in his speech said this poverty alleviation programme through development of rural poultry is very important because its beneficiaries are women folk.

The project will help in increasing monthly income of women folk through which they can concentrate on improving health and education of their offspring.

Arbab Shezad said now a days country is facing financial crisis but because of better policies and projects good time will soon come and people will witness a positive change in their living standard.

He said the reins of country are in the hands of honest and sincere leadership who wanted to develop the country and stop the curse of corruption.

He urged the people to keep on supporting government because the war against corruption and attaining development cannot be won without their support.

Later, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Agriculture, Mehboob Sultan and Jehangir Tareen distributed poultry units among 200 beneficiaries.