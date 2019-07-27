UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Has Broken All Records Of Revenue Generation: Mehnaz Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:21 PM

PTI govt has broken all records of revenue generation: Mehnaz Saeed

Vice Chairperson Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Mehnaz Saeed has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has broken all previous records of revenue generation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chairperson Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Mehnaz Saeed has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has broken all previous records of revenue generation.

The government had achieved 98 percent revenue target just in eight months which was a great achievement, she said while talking to party workers and citizens here at her residence.

Mehnaz Saeed said the government would make the country corruption free and Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill all the commitments which he had made with the people.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking steps to improve the condition of hospitals in the province.

Party workers, notables of the area and citizens were present on the occasion who apprised her of the issues being faced by them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kashmir an international issue; cannot be relegate ..

11 minutes ago

Almost 300 People Detained at Unauthorized Rally i ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister stresses for collective effo ..

1 minute ago

Experts call for screening of every Pakistani for ..

2 minutes ago

No corruption to be tolerated: Hmayun Sarfaraz

2 minutes ago

Officials Say 87 People Killed in June 3 Military ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.