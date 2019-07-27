PTI govt has broken all records of revenue generation: Mehnaz Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chairperson Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Mehnaz Saeed has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has broken all previous records of revenue generation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chairperson Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Mehnaz Saeed has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government has broken all previous records of revenue generation.

The government had achieved 98 percent revenue target just in eight months which was a great achievement, she said while talking to party workers and citizens here at her residence.

Mehnaz Saeed said the government would make the country corruption free and Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill all the commitments which he had made with the people.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking steps to improve the condition of hospitals in the province.

Party workers, notables of the area and citizens were present on the occasion who apprised her of the issues being faced by them.