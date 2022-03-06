PTI govt has full support of its allies: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Sunday expressed his confidence that allies political parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were firmly standing with it and would never back out.

"Opposition was only using blackmailing tactics to protect itself from accountability", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

While lashing out opposition parties, he claimed that opposition parties have no option left but to accept defeat.

He said the current political situation would not affect the government's welfare agenda, adding, nation has given its mandate to the PTI and the government will complete its constitutional term of five years.

The PTI government believes in the constitution, rule of law and strengthening of state institutions, adding, Naya Pakistan Card, Kamyab Jawan Program, Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsaas Programmes are a gift from PM Imran Khan for the poor.

Replying a question, he said opposition's destiny is defeat only as all dacoits are trying to blackmail government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).