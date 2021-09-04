UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Has Identified Areas For Investment To Facilitate General Public: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had identified the areas for investment like motorways to facilitate the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had identified the areas for investment like motorways to facilitate the general public.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the incumbent government was promoting public-private partnership programmes across the country.

Farrukh said Ahsaas and Kamyab Jawan programmes were functioning transparently to alleviate poverty from the country.

The housing scheme for the people of low income group had also been launched, he said adding a soft loan facility with low mark up rate was being provided to general public for the construction of small houses.

He said Health Cards and other public welfare schemes had been introduced to bring the improvement in the lives of the common man.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions had recovered billions of rupees from the encroachers and land mafia groups.

He said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz made assets abroad through unfair means while the present leadership did not have any property out of the country.

Farrukh said it was shocking that Nawaz Sharif was paying a small amount of tax.

He further said the former prime minister had made property valuing billions of rupees by looting the national wealth.

