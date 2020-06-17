UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Has Internationalised Kashmir Issue: Murad Saeed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

PTI govt has internationalised Kashmir issue: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalised the case of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and it was no longer an internal issue of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalised the case of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and it was no longer an internal issue of India.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said for the first time in 50 years, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held debate on the Kashmir issue twice in a year due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said India always claimed that Kashmir was its internal issue, but due to PTI government, the issue of Kashmir was being discussed at all the international forums.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively had fought the Kashmir case at all the international fora.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had put the Kashmir issue on the back burner.

He said the PML-N leadership invited Indians in a family function.

He said it was unfortunate that the then prime minister during his visit to India did not meet with the Kashmiri leadership.

Murad Saeed alleged that foreign minister and defence minister of PML-N government were employed abroad and asked how an employee in another country could safeguard the interest of Pakistan.

He said in the past, islam was linked with terrorism, but Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively projected the true image of Islam.

The minister said the point raised by the opposition leader Khawaja Asif regarding the acceptance of Israel by the government and about India becoming permanent member of UNSC had no reality.

He said due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the United Nations secretary general condemned linking of Islam with terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister United Nations Israel Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Visit Muslim Family All Government Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.