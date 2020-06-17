PTI govt has internationalised Kashmir issue: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalised the case of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and it was no longer an internal issue of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalised the case of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and it was no longer an internal issue of India.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said for the first time in 50 years, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held debate on the Kashmir issue twice in a year due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said India always claimed that Kashmir was its internal issue, but due to PTI government, the issue of Kashmir was being discussed at all the international forums.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively had fought the Kashmir case at all the international fora.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had put the Kashmir issue on the back burner.

He said the PML-N leadership invited Indians in a family function.

He said it was unfortunate that the then prime minister during his visit to India did not meet with the Kashmiri leadership.

Murad Saeed alleged that foreign minister and defence minister of PML-N government were employed abroad and asked how an employee in another country could safeguard the interest of Pakistan.

He said in the past, islam was linked with terrorism, but Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively projected the true image of Islam.

The minister said the point raised by the opposition leader Khawaja Asif regarding the acceptance of Israel by the government and about India becoming permanent member of UNSC had no reality.

He said due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the United Nations secretary general condemned linking of Islam with terrorism.