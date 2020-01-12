UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Has Laid Foundation For Change By Rejecting Old Traditions: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the incumbent government had laid the foundation for a change by rejecting the useless old traditions.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was promoting austerity instead of enhancing expenditures, adding that social change may take time but it impact is long lasting.

The CM said that development of far-flung and backward areas was top priority of the government. Buzdar said that the government was determined to improve living standard of deprived segments of society. He said that by using the information-technology, the government would improve governance and services. Process of services is being effectively monitored through Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme.

He said that the reach of chain of services is being extended to the far-flung cities through information technology. The system of most of the public offices in Punjab has been computerised.

Record of the government employees is also transferred by computer in various departments. Paperless automated system will automatically improve the standard of services, he added.

He said that complaints against the government employees had been reduced due to utilisation of the IT system. He said that the IT system had reduced corruption level to almost zero.

The chief minister said that economic conditions would change with setting up of 10 industrial zones in the province. The government wanted to complete the process of setting up of industrial zones as soon as possible, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that setting up of an industrial zone in southern Punjab would end a sense of deprivation among the people of the area. He said that southern Punjab would emerge as a prosperous region of Pakistan. He said that investment of billions of Dollars is being made in Punjab. The past mistakes would be rectified by boosting the process of industrialisation, he added.

