PTI govt has launched flagship development programmes, projects for Sindh: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched flagship development programmes and projects for Sindh especially for Karachi to bring revolutionary changes in the metropolis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government was continuously working for Sindh's development and welfare to bring changes in lifestyle of the common man.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was scared of the performance and projects of the PTI government, launched in the province adding the PPP leadership was totally failed in providing clean drinking water and other facilities to the residents of Karachi metropolitan city.

Ali Nawaz said the performance of PPP provincial government was zero and did nothing for the uplift and progress of the province and masses as its leaders were involved in massive corruption.

He said the performance of PTI government was much better as compared to previous governments of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

They had left fragile national economy and destroyed the image of institutions, he said adding the incumbent government had strengthened the country's economy besides revamping and restructuring the institutions.

Replying to a question, he ruled out any possibility of early elections and said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term.