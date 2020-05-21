UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Has Made History For Ordering Inquiry In Sugar Scandal: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:10 AM

PTI govt has made history for ordering inquiry in sugar scandal: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi Wednesday said it was for the first time in the history of the country that the prime minister had taken a bold decision to order across the board and transparent inquiry into the mega scandal of sugar crisis and making it public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the culprits would face the music after the approval of its forensic report by the cabinet in its meeting on Thursday.

The minister said the credit goes to the PTI government for making the history, as during the previous governments, no inquiry was initiated against the sugar subsidies, especially during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government when its rate went up to Rs120.

More Stories From Pakistan

