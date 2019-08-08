(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no concern with the arrest of Maryam Nawaz, regarding Chaudhry Sugar Mill case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the courts were working independently and without interference of the incumbent government, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said Maryam Nawaz had apprehended by the NAB on corruption charges as per law and if anybody holds reservations over it then they should consult with the court for that.

The Special Assistant said the PTI government believed in supremacy of law and all national institutions were working under their domains. The PML-N and PPP politics had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their last regimes, but they were now accountable for their wrong doings, she added.

She said Chairman Pakistan Peoples' Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was so worried about detention of Maryam Nawaz. Bilawal Bhutto, she said seemed very grim over the arrest of the daughter of Nawaz Sharif more than his father Asif Ali Zardari.